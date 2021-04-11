LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the second year in a row, Kentucky leads the nation in child abuse and Indiana ranks 15th. Those statistics were only made worse by the pandemic. But one Louisville organization has a special tool to help heal children who are hurting.
Emmie is a four year old golden doodle is the facility dog on duty at the Family and Children's Place, an organization dedicated to protecting and healing children and families impacted by abuse.
"Unfortunately, what we now know, is for the second year in a row Kentucky is number one in the rate of child abuse across the country. In fact out of every 1,000 children in Kentucky, 20 have experienced abuse or neglect," said Pam Darnall, CEO of the organization.
The pandemic hasn't helped those numbers.
"While the number of reports has decreased during the pandemic we know children are still being hurt and it has not stopped. In fact we also know one of the things that really helps to perpetuate child abuse especially child sexual is isolation and secrecy," said Darnall.
Which means Emmie's job is more important than ever. She spends her days at the Child Advocacy center, comforting kids and allowing them to share some of the toughest moments of their lives.
"What if we had been traumatized by an assault of some sort and we now have to tell a police officer what that's like. Well here they get the comfort of our wonderful facility dog Emmie, our well trained staff that knows how to have these conversations in a very calming manner," said Darnall.
Her calm and soothing ways put children at ease and allows them to heal.
"They need to feel comforted, they need to have a safe place to talk about what's happened to them and they need to feel like they're believed," she said.
It's these kind of services that are vital for the hundreds of kids and families the Family and Children's Place serve every year. They rely on donations, and will be hosting their biggest fundraiser of the year on April 13th.
"Normally we're getting together in a large room and having breakfast and it's a great event. This year we're going to have to do it virtually so it'll be a big zoom meeting," said board member Richard Garner.
This year it's critically important after last year's fundraiser was canceled due to COVID.
"This is not just a child abuse issue, this is a community issue. If you live in the community and you want to make it a better place then this is something we all need to be supporting," said Garner.
If you're interested in attending this year's virtual fundraiser for the Family and Children's Place you can register here.
