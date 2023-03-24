LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Children's Hospital has a new four-legged employee.
Thanks to a gift from Aiden's Legacy and support from raiseRED, Luna, a 2-year-old black Labrador is the newest addition to the cancer unit at Norton Children's Hospital and the Novak Center for Children's Health, according to a news release.
Luna gives outpatient children receiving cancer treatments a friend to talk to and company during treatments.
"Our facility dogs not only offer comfort but provide children with an outlet to verbalize their fears,” Heather Stohr, child and family life manager for Norton Healthcare, in a statement. “Luna will provide support during a very challenging, and sometimes lengthy, journey for families."
"Dogs are great, and they make me smile and laugh," Aiden Johnson of Aiden's Legacy said. "It brings me happiness to be able to bring additional smiles and laughter to the kids with the Aiden’s Legacy dog, Luna."
Johnson, a two-time leukemia survivor, started Aiden's Legacy to help kids with cancer get treatment at Norton Children's Hospital, where he received treatment. Aiden's Legacy has raised more than $450,000 for patients at the Norton Children's Cancer Institute since 2013.
RaiseRED, University of Louisville's largest student-ran charitable organization, provided the funding for Luna's handler. RaiseRED has raised more than $4 million for Norton Children's Cancer Institute and UofL School of Medicine Division of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Bone Marrow Transplantation.
"Anything we can provide to help ease the stress of the diagnosis process and treatment for these kiddos is exactly what Aiden's Legacy is all about, and who doesn't get relaxed by the loving gaze from a special dog," Gena Johnson, Aiden's mom, said.
Norton Healthcare's facility dog program, "Heel, Dog, Heel," now has 11 dogs total, including Luna. The program is funded by the Norton Healthcare Foundation and Norton Children's Hospital Foundation.
Luna, who plays musical instruments and paints, was trained through Paws With Purpose, a program at Kentucky Correctional Institution for Women in Pewee Valley, Kentucky. Paws With Purpose specifically train dogs to be service animals.
You can keep track of Luna on social media using #HeelDogHeal and @LunaLendsAPaw.
