LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Emotions are running high with city workers after Metro Government has asked them to freeze their wages for next year.
A letter was sent out Tuesday by Louisville's director of human resources asking wages to be frozen for fiscal year 2020. Non-union employees will also see no increase.
Louisville is facing a $65 million budget deficit because of the pension problem. Metro Council did not pass Mayor Greg Fischer's budget proposal last month, which would have doubled the city's tax on some insurance premiums while implementing some budget cuts over the next four years. Now, the city is looking at making cuts to the budget to make up the shortfall.
So union leadership is tasked with making the decision to help chip away at the millions by taking a zero percent wage increase starting this July through next summer. Members will still have to vote on the proposal.
Union presidents got the request just two days ago and have until Friday to respond, but FOP Lodge 77 President Tracy Dotson says he's not considering the idea.
"This decision that's been placed on our back and it's pretty cowardly for the council to put the public servants, both public safety and labor in a position to shoulder this burden because the majority of council couldn't see what was best for the city and look past their own interests and own elections," he says.
Dotson believes this request is just the beginning of what Metro Government will ask public safety workers to do. He says 66 percent of the city's budget is public safety-related, and he doubts Mayor Greg Fischer can make up the necessary money without cuts to departments like police and EMS.
All unions would have to agree to the freeze. If that happens, it would apply to both union and non-union workers.
