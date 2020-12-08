LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A store employee suffered minor injuries after car crashed drove through the window at the Barnes & Noble in Jeffersontown Tuesday afternoon.
According to Rick Sanders, Chief of the Jeffersontown Police Department, the incident took place shortly after 2 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble at 801 South Hurstbourne Lane.
Sanders says the driver of the vehicle accidentally hit the accelerator pedal instead of the brake pedal, causing the car to go through the window. A store employee wrenched her knee in the process of jumping out of the way, according to Sanders. That person was treated at the hospital and released, Sanders said.
No one else was injured.
Sanders says there were no arrests or citations and no drug or alcohol use is suspected in the case, which he characterized as an unfortunate accident.
A man who identified himself as a manager at the store, but chose not to give his name, said by phone that the store will be closed for the foreseeable future until the damage can be repaired.
He added that he was thankful that there were no serious injuries.
"We're lucky, but we're good," he said.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.