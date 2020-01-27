LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee of a Louisville spa has been arrested after police say he sexually abused a woman while he was giving her a massage.
According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place on Jan. 23 at the Blue Halo Med Spa at 8104 Old Bardstown Road, near Hillock Drive. Police say the victim was lying face-down on her stomach without a shirt when 34-year-old Eric Ashcraft intentionally fondled her sexually.
The woman then left the spa and called the police.
A warrant was issued for Ashcraft's arrest on Friday, Jan. 24. He was taken into custody later that day and charged with third-degree sexual abuse.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.