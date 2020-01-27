LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An employee was stabbed Monday morning at an Old Louisville restaurant.
According to a release, Louisville Metro Police were called to Burger Boy on South Brook Street just before 9 a.m. When officers arrived they found an employee who had been stabbed during a fight. The suspect who stabbed the person left, but police don't know which direction the man went.
The employee was taken to University Hospital with what appear to be injuries that are not life-threatening. LMPD's 4th Division is investigating.
