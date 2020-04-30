LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- From ticketing to baggage claim, the sound of running escalators is about the only noise that can be heard at the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
"It's a really weird feeling," passenger Alexis Howes said.
The few passengers and staff in the facility are walking past empty seats and hallways that are usually filled with Derby decorations, music, people and laughter during this time of year.
"It's sad," said Natalie Chaudoin, spokeswoman for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority. "It's sad for all of us. It's sad for the community."
Chaudoin said that last year, from the Wednesday before Derby to the Monday after, the airport saw more than 48,000 arrivals and departures.
"Right now (Transportation Security Administration) screening numbers are down about 95% compared to the same time last year, and we believe that (the airport) is trending along those same lines," Chaudoin said.
The emptiness is also felt at Churchill Downs and across the street at Wagner's Pharmacy, a local diner.
"It's eerie," owner Lee Wagner said. "Thurby is normally hustling-and-bustling."
Wagner said a number of people make the 98-year-old restaurant their first stop on Thurby after getting off the plane.
"We get people from all over the country," Wagner said.
On a typical Thurby he said the restaurant and gift shop pulls in about $10,000 dollars. This year, Wagner said he will probably only see 10% of that.
"It's a little bit depressing," he said.
Wagner said he does feel optimistic that the Louisville staple will survive the pandemic and said the diner will be ready to greet Derby fans who are looking forward to returning to Louisville hopefully in September.
