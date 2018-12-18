LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville officials are searching for a man last seen in the Parkland neighborhood.
Jonathan Pappas, 33, was last seen near 2900 Virginia Avenue. According to the LENSAlert from Louisville Metro Emergency Services, Pappas is 5 feet 4 inches tall and 187 pounds. He is deaf, but he can read lips.
Pappas was last seen wearing a gray heavy coat over a gray sweatshirt and blue sweatpants. He was also wearing a blue strap on his shoes and a gray toboggan.
EMS said Pappas functions at the mental level of a 16 year old.
If you see him or have information on his whereabouts, call 911.
