LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 23-year-old man last seen early Tuesday morning.
According to police, Hunter Ceralde was last seen at 4:42 a.m. after parking his car at the 7300 block of Winstead Drive, not far from Greenbelt Highway. He then started walking south.
Police say he suffers from depression, is diabetic and does not have his medication.
ENDANGERED MISSING PERSONS ALERT: Our Missing Persons Unit has issued an "Operation Return Home" for Hunter Ceralde. He is 23. Last seen in the 7300 blk of Winstead Dr. He is diabetic & in need of medication. Call 911 or 574-LMPD (5673) if you have info on his whereabouts. #LMPD pic.twitter.com/qF78xSmH5a— LMPD (@LMPD) September 13, 2022
He was last seen wearing a River City Distribution shirt with dark pants and no glasses.
He's described as 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and a small goatee.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 of 574-LMPD (5673).
