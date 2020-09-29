LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville said enrollment in public health courses at the school is up more than 30 percent over last year.
School officials said enrollment this year is up 34% compared to last year. That's the largest jump for any bachelor's degree at U of L this year.
Public health workers are on the frontlines addressing COVID-19, igniting a new awareness about the profession. With the pandemic in the daily news, U of L said more people are seeing firsthand the importance of the work in preventing, detecting and responding to viral outbreaks.
