LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Entertainer Master P released a new song on Tuesday in honor of Breonna Taylor. The title is, "Say Her Name."
Community activist and Game Changers founder Christopher 2X asked Master P, who has ties to Louisville, to consider doing the song last week. It was produced in a matter of days.
"It's a unity song on how, at some level whites, Blacks, Hispanics, African immigrants and others have came together to try to deal with some tough issues as far as justice and equality and social unrest," Christopher 2X said.
Taylor's family heard the song before it was released to the public.
Taylor was in her apartment with her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, when LMPD Sgt. John Mattingly and Detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison arrived at the residence just before 1 a.m. March 13 to serve a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation.
LMPD Detective Joshua Jaynes obtained a no-knock warrant, signed by Jefferson Circuit Judge Mary Shaw, for Taylor's apartment, claiming suspected drug dealer Jamarcus Glover was "keeping narcotics and/or proceeds from the sale of narcotics" at the residence.
In an interview with investigators, Mattingly said officers knocked and announced their presence at Taylor's apartment before using a battering ram to burst into the residence. Walker, when speaking to investigators, said he heard banging on Taylor's door but did not hear officers announce themselves before the door flew open.
Walker fired a shot that hit Mattingly in the leg, and officers returned fire, striking and killing Taylor in her hallway.
Police found nothing illegal in Taylor's apartment after her death. Her family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the officers involved.
Taylor's death has sparked more than a month of protests in Louisville, with demonstrators recently staging a sit-in Tuesday on the lawn of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's home to demand action in the case. The day before, Cameron declined again to provide a timeline for when his office's investigation would be completed.
LMPD fired Hankison in June, but the officer is appealing the decision.
