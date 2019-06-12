LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The entrance ramps from the Outer Loop to Interstate 65 South from both directions are closed due to a hole in the pavement.
Police first discovered the hole measuring 4 feet long by 1 1/2 feet wide in the pavement late Wednesday afternoon. The ramp has been closed to prevent damage to vehicles, KYTC spokesperson Andrea Clifford said.
Crews were to remove the concrete slab Wednesday night and then determine the extent of the repairs needed.
The ramp is expected to remain closed through midday Friday.
Drivers may detour via Preston Highway (Kentucky 61) or National Turnpike (Kentucky 1065) to the Gene Snyder, then connect with I-65 South.
