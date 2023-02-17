LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two weeks after a train derailment in northeastern Ohio sent dangerous chemicals spewing into the air, Kentucky environmental experts remain adamant that Louisville-area air and water qualities are unaffected.
Fifty cars derailed in a fiery, mangled mess on the outskirts of East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3. Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast evacuated the area and opted to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke billowing into the sky again.
The Louisville Water Company has said all week that it doesn't expect the spill to create a problem locally.
"We are in the business of public health," said Chris Bobay, Louisville Water's water quality manager. "Protecting the drinking water quality for the city of Louisville is our first priority, and we take that very seriously."
Bobay said while butyl acrylate was being detected in the Ohio River a few days after the derailment, it was not being detected as far downstream as Louisville.
"Over the past few days, there have been no detections of any of the chemicals related to the train derailment in the main stem of the river," Bobay said Friday afternoon. "The river did its job, and the chemical degraded over time like we thought it would. We don't expect and anticipate any impacts on our treatment process or our drinking water quality."
The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission (ORSANCO) has deployed scientists every day this week to sample the water and is communicating with several partners, departments, and utilities along the Ohio River, including Louisville Water.
Richard Harrison, executive director of ORSANCO, said the highest levels of butyl acrylate detected in water were reading 12 parts per billion. That reading was at Little Beaver Creek, Harrison said, hundreds of miles northeast of Louisville outside Dayton, Ohio.
"The level that's been determined by the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) federal organization for provisional health screening levels is 560 parts per billion," Harrison said. "So even when we saw that higher level of 12, it's well below what would be considered a health risk threshold."
"At no time have we seen levels that would put the Ohio River folks that use this great resource at risk," said Harrison. "And we've been following this every day."
Since the derailment, residents in East Palestine have complained about headaches and irritated eyes and finding their cars and lawns covered in soot. The hazardous chemicals that spilled from the train killed thousands of fish, and residents have talked about finding dying or sick pets and wildlife. Residents are frustrated by what they say is incomplete and vague information about the lasting effects from the disaster, which prompted evacuations.
Michael Washburn, executive director of the Kentucky Waterways Alliance, said he's watching the information coming from ORSANCO.
"They have been doing significant and comprehensive monitoring of levels of the chemicals in the Ohio River, and it seems like — at this point, the last I checked — the chemicals are undetectable in ORSANCO sampling beyond, I believe, Petersburg, West Virginia," Washburn said.
Washburn said that given the current data, he does not believe there is cause for concern for Louisvillians about the quality of their drinking water.
Across the Ohio River in southern Indiana, the Sellersburg Water Utility said its supply comes from an underground aquifer system, the same as Indiana American Water. None of the water comes directly from the Ohio River.
The same is true for every local water company in southern Indiana. But as a precaution, health officials are keeping tabs on the situation in Ohio and testing water daily.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates the spill affected more than seven miles (11.2 kilometers) of streams and killed some 3,500 fish, mostly small ones such as minnows and darters. There hadn’t been any confirmed deaths of other wildlife, including livestock, state officials said.
At least five lawsuits have been filed against the railroad, which announced this week that it is creating a $1 million fund to help the community while continuing to remove spilled contaminants from the ground and streams and monitoring air quality.
"If things do change, I have faith that the organizations that are responsible for Louisville's drinking water and the utilities that are responsible for Kentucky's drinking water will modify their plans accordingly to keep us safe," Washburn said.
Bobay said Louisville Water will continue with its monitoring process. He said plans remain in place to treat the water in our area as a precaution.
"We're thankful for those reports but we'll put our own team in the water up-river and verify that we're not getting any detections," he said.
