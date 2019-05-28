CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Environmental Protection Agency arrived in Clarksville, Indiana, on Tuesday to clean up hazardous waste.
The cleanup took place at the Graveyard Auto site. From 1983 until 2018, there was an auto scrapyard there. Before 1983, there was a mobile home park on that land.
Last July, Clarksville asked the EPA to help with taking away hazardous waste drums and soil contaminated by arsenic, iron and lead.
"Our assistance was requested from Clarksville," said Shelly Lam, spokesomwan for the EPA. "They have an interest in seeing that the property is cleaned up and possibly developed in the future. In order to do that, they needed assistance in removing the contamination."
The EPA expects the cleanup to be finished this summer.
The nonprofit River Heritage Conservancy hopes to turn roughly 400 acres, including the Graveyard Auto site, into a park. If completed, the park would dwarf Louisville's Waterfront Park and take in more land than Grant Park in Chicago.
