CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Federal money from the Environmental Protection Agency will allow the Town of Clarksville to fund clean-up efforts in contaminated parts of land around the riverfront.
The Town of Clarksville will receive $800,000 from the EPA grant.
Officials said the town intends to use the money to conduct environmental land assessments and clean-up plans for the southern part of Clarksville.
"As we continue to dig in the ground in what is a historic area — what has been traditionally an industrial area through the 20th century — we know we're going to find surprises," Town Council Member A.D. Stonecipher said.
Once dominated by industrial business, much of the land around Clarksville's riverfront has been contaminated by salvage yards, oil tank sites and waste facilities.
Efforts will first focus on the Graveyard Auto site on Emery Crossing and the Cab-Ex site nearby.
"We have, I should say, a high probability of contaminants in those areas," Stonecipher said.
Some of the contaminated land is located on what will be an ambitious, 600-acre Origin Park. The nonprofit behind the project, River Heritage Conservancy, said land clean-up was high on the priority list.
"The Town of Clarksville and the EPA have been great public partners with us so far to do the things that are necessary to have a park like Origin Park," River Heritage Conservancy board member Jim Kenney said.
The federal funding will help check off a much-needed item on the park's to-do list and enable developers to advance work.
"We want to make sure that we have a park that is safe for people to come to and beautiful and will attract people from all over our region," Kenney addsaidd.
While the funds will help the Origin Park development, they'll also be used for developments outside the area.
The clean-ups are paving way for needed growth in the town, leaders said.
"They're going to hopefully impact the Greater Louisville area as far as attracting jobs, residents and retaining them," Stonecipher said.
According to the EPA, the economic payoff is expected to be 20 times the grant money, equaling around a $16 million impact.
