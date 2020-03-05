LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The federal government is weighing in on which disinfectants should be used to combat the spread of COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released a list of appropriate disinfectant products Thursday morning.
"Using the correct disinfectant is an important part of preventing and reducing the spread of illnesses along with other critical aspects such as hand washing," said EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, in a statement. "There is no higher priority for the Trump Administration than protecting the health and safety of Americans. EPA is providing this important information in a public and transparent manner on disinfectant products to help reduce the spread of COVID-19."
The agency says products on the list have qualified for use against the disease through its Emerging Viral Pathogen program.
"This program allows product manufacturers to provide EPA with data, even in advance of an outbreak, that shows their products are effective against harder-to-kill viruses than SARS-CoV-2. It also allows additional communications intended to inform the public about the utility of these products against the emerging pathogen in the most expeditious manner."
