LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During Emergency Nurses Week, a local nurse shared what it's been like working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We still depend on each other to make it work," said Rick Pruitt, an ER nurse at UofL Health - Shelbyville Hospital. "It's uncomfortable for everyone, all the equipment, but I want to stay safe. I want to go home to my family healthy. Our patients that come in — they want to get better. We want to try to be a part of that."
Pruitt, who has been working at the hospital in Shelbyville, Kentucky, for eight years, said he and his coworkers had to quickly evolve when the pandemic hit. The former combat medic said he spent years in another career field but eventually landed where he was meant to be.
"I like to try and make a difference in people's lives and feel like I'm making a difference at the end of the day," he said.
Pruitt said the hospital has seen COVID-19 patients at various stages of the virus. He urged the public to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and wear a mask.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.