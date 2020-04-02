LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An emergency room nurse working on the front lines of the battle against the novel coronavirus is now dealing with another hardship after her car was stolen earlier this week.
Chasity Moore works for U of L Health, and as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, her skills are in demand now more than ever. She works at any U of L hospital that needs help. On Monday, she was working at Jewish Hospital, and that's where someone stole her Chevy Malibu she had parked in the visitor's garage.
Moore said cameras recorded the thief, who appears to be a woman, but so far, no one has been able to track her down.
"I was a little distracted when I got there that day," Moore said. "I was trying to get my bag together, make sure I had my goggles that they have given us to wear, make sure I had my face mask, put my purse in my trunk, and somehow I believe I left my keys in the car that day. So, my fault. She apparently found the keys in my car and took off with it."
Moore lives in Bradenburg, so getting to work has been a struggle. She has been using her daughter's car while trying to figure out what to do next.
