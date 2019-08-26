CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The banks of the Ohio River are eroding because of the flow from the gates of the McAlpine Dam, a problem Clarksville has faced for several decades.
Roads are literally falling apart along the river, bridges have collapsed and cracks can be found all through Jackson Street.
"We're at the point where the road is literally unsafe to pass," Clarksville Town Councilman John Gilkey said.
Last week, the council decided to close roads indefinitely that are affected. It's the council's hope that the closures will put pressure on Congress to approve federal funds for the multimillion-dollar project that will permanently fix the issues.
The Army Corps of Engineers has already provided a preliminary plan that has been approved by Congress, Gilkey said, but the funds themselves haven't passed that process.
The roads that are currently closed include Harrison Avenue, Jackson Street and Croghan Street between Bailey Avenue and Emery Crossing.
A park that is in an initial planning phase could also be affected. Emery Crossing would be a main road through that park, and the park's development hinges on a fix to the erosion problem.
"We have to ask questions about 'where is it appropriate to build roads, trails and infrastructure? Where is it appropriate to stay the heck away?'" River Heritage Conservancy Executive Director Scott Martin told WDRB News earlier this month.
"This road is a primary access into that, so it's very important," Gilkey added. "We're keeping the pressure on Congress to fund the long-term repair of the project."
Gilkey said most of the council wants to prevent anymore "temporary" fixes that have cost the town well over $1 million over the last two decades. He also mentioned that the closures would not effect the Ohio River Greenway, because they are a safe distance away from those dangerous areas.
