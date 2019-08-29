LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate that escaped from the Meade County Detention Center has been spotted in Louisville.
Mark Mullins walked away from a work detail Wednesday morning near Brandenburg, Kentucky.
Authorities initially thought he might head to Kenton County in northern Kentucky, but a Facebook post by the Meade County Detention Center says Mullins was seen leaving the Walmart on Bashford Manor Lane. He is known to have family in Louisville.
The post said he was on foot and has changed clothes. He is now wearing jeans, a purple shirt, camo hat and camo jacket.
Police believe Mullins may be armed with a "serrated blade from a knife with a broken off handle." They advise the public not to approach him and to contact local law enforcement, if you see him.
Court records show Mullins was serving a five-year sentence for receipt of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft.
Anyone with any information on Mullins' whereabouts is asked to contact the Meade County Sheriff's Department at (270) 422-4937 or (270) 422-4911.
