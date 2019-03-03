LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An inmate who escaped from a southern Indiana jail is back in custody.
The Jennings County, Indiana Sheriff's Office said Saturday via its official Facebook page that Kimlynn Patton was located and taken into custody.
Officials say Patton was found after receiving a tip from a concerned citizen.
Authorities did not say exactly where Patton was found.
Patton will face additional charges connected with the escape.
Police asked for the public's help on Friday following Patton's escape from custody.
