Dick Vitale and fans

Wherever Dick Vitale shows up in college basketball, it's a happening, as with Auburn students here before the Tigers game against Kentucky on Jan. 19.

 Eric Crawford/WDRB

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dick Vitale is celebrating his own March win.

The hall of fame ESPN announcer said his latest scan showed no cancer in his body.

He says hearing the news from his doctor was an emotional moment.

Vitale is thanking everyone on Twitter who prayed and thought about him.

