LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dick Vitale is celebrating his own March win.
The hall of fame ESPN announcer said his latest scan showed no cancer in his body.
For me & my family the biggest victory today was my MARCH MADNESS W hearing Dr Brown say that the PET SCAN showed NO CANCER in your body & YOU are in REMISSION! Trust me that was such an emotional moment 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️ from many of u were magical .!— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 9, 2022
He says hearing the news from his doctor was an emotional moment.
Vitale is thanking everyone on Twitter who prayed and thought about him.
