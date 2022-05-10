Ethan the dog and Huck the dog meet at the Lexington Humane Society on Monday, May 10

Ethan the dog and Huck the dog meet at the Lexington Humane Society on Monday, May 10. (Source: LEX 18)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two dogs that survived horrible abuse cases met face-to-face for the first time this week.

According to a report by LEX 18, the meeting took place on Monday at the Lexington Humane Society. 

Ethan and Huck appeared to become fast friends. Huck was found earlier this year in Lexington with horrific injuries, and Ethan was left near death last year outside the Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville.

Both somehow survived and found their forever homes. The two have been writing each other over social media for the past few months and on Monday, they met in person. The two instantly hit it off.

"Even though they had very difficult, unique stories, every story is just that," said Meghan Hawkins, director of community engagement for the Kentucky Humane Society. "It's unique within itself. We don't take it for granted that we all have other dogs and cats with similar stories. Each one is special, and each one you're grateful to see the outcome, and you're grateful to see them live happy and healthy lives, because of our involvement and people that support us."

They said they hope to get the two together again in the future.

Related stories:

Copyright 2022 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Tags