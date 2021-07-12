LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of Ethan the dog says he's having daily seizures as they await the results of an MRI.
Last week, in a post on Ethan's fan page, his family said he had developed some neurological issues and was being monitored by his vet. They said he would also see a specialist for more testing.
In an update posted Monday, his family said they're still waiting on the radiology report from Ethan's MRI. They say Ethan has been experiencing "daily seizures" that are believed to be caused by "brain damage caused from his starvation and trauma before he was abandoned in the KHS parking lot on January 29."
The world watched Ethan's journey to recovery after he was abandoned near death in the parking lot of the Kentucky Humane Society in January. He was treated and nursed back to health before one of his caregivers adopted him into his family.
In May, Ethan was named Louisville's "Compassion Ambassador" for inspiring and uplifting others. A couple of weeks later, Ethan landed a job with Busch Beer.
The family thanks the community for its ongoing support.
