LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Saturday event made sure children on the autism spectrum had a safe, sensory friendly experience while trick or treating.
Families for Effective Autism Treatment, or FEAT, of Louisville partnered up with the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department for a trick-or-treat meet and greet with first responders. Beyond giving the children a fun Halloween experience, the event also allowed police, fire and EMS to have positive interactions with the community and build relationships with children with autism before possible emergency situations.
"We know that about 50% of individuals with autism ages 4 to 7 will wander at some point in their life," said Heidi Cooley-Cook, with the Kentucky Autism Training Center. "So it's really important that they have the opportunity to meet first responders in a safe environment before something like there were to ever occur."
FEAT of Louisville helps children and families with autism through support, education, programs and resources.
