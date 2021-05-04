LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cancer survivor was one of the volunteers for the Louisville Urban League's bone marrow registry and blood drive, hosted Tuesday at the Norton Healthcare and Sports and Learning Center.
After facing leukemia herself, Rebecca Weis was part of the nonprofit-led event that was in support of Judge Erica Lee Williams, who was diagnosed with leukemia.
"My leukemia in particular was so aggressive and relapsed so frequently that I would not have survived but for some stranger's selfless donation," Weis said.
The Urban League partnered with the Kentucky Blood Center, Be The Match and Kentucky African Americans against Cancer, among other community organizations at the sports complex in the Russell neighborhood in west Louisville.
Weis said it's important to add African Americans to the donor list. Currently, African Americans have the lowest chance of finding a match.
"When people sign up, that means someone who gets the diagnosis I did and gets that gut punch that I did is going to have someone that's come out already, is on the registry and hopefully matches with them and gives them a chance at living," Weis said.
The bone marrow registry event went until 6 p.m.
To learn how to give blood or join the bone marrow registry, click here.
