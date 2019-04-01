CORYDON, Ind. (WDRB) -- People are now being allowed back to where they called home six weeks after being forced out of Corydon’s Harrison House due to safety issues.
For some of them, it’s a day they weren’t sure would ever happen.
“It’s just depressing. Downright depressing,” said Gladys Klaus, who has been in the Baymont Hotel with more than two dozen other Harrison House residents. “I’ve never been in this situation before — with nowhere to go.”
In February, the Harrison House was shut down due to fire safety violations including plumbing and electrical issues. The home, a former hotel, is most recently known as a transitional housing facility for those looking to get back on their feet.
The Harrison Township Fire chief said Monday the building’s zoning issues that were also flagged in February were found to be a clerical error from decades ago.
“It just seems liked hold up after hold up after hold up," said Pastor Rob Pryor of 434 Ministries, an outreach program that helps the homeless. "I understand things happen. This whole thing should have never happened. This nightmare will be over for these people.”
Weeks of donations from local churches and 434 Ministries allowed the residents to live in the hotel until a solution was found or the maintenance issues fixed.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, those who haven’t already found a new place to live can move back into the Harrison House, and that includes Klaus. For her, it’s returning to a sense of familiarity but hopes to one day get an apartment for her and her family.
“I can’t cry. If I cry I just get a headache,” Klaus joked, reiterating her optimism when her living situation will be resolved. “I’ve got to have faith.”
The owner of Harrison House said the building is over 90 years old so maintenance issues were bound to happen eventually.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.