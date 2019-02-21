LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overturned semi blocked a busy exit ramp on the Kennedy Bridge for more than five hours Thursday.
MetroSafe said a semi truck lost control on the exit ramp from Interstate 65 South to Interstates 64 East and Interstate 71 North. It happened about 12:30 p.m.
All lanes of the ramp were closed at 1 p.m. and reopened just before 6 p.m., per Trimarc.
The crash was reported as having injuries, but MetroSafe said no one was taken to the hospital.
