(CNN) -- Parents are set to get their last monthly infusion of the expanded child tax credit starting Wednesday unless Congress acts to extend it for another year.
Eligible families have received monthly payments of up to $300 per child since July as part of the Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed in March. But the beefed-up credit is only in effect for 2021.
More than 1 million Kentucky children benefited from the payments. Around 143,000 Kentucky children were lifted above or closer to the poverty line.
"Over 90% of the expenditures have been on basic needs, getting enough groceries, getting your car repaired, buying supplies and clothes for kids," said Terry Brooks, executive director of KY Youth Advocates. "So what the child tax credit does is simply helps families make ends meet, that's what it was intended to do and that's exactly what it's doing."
Democratic leaders want to extend the monthly payments for certain families for another year as part of the party's $1.9 trillion spending bill. But the legislation faces opposition from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, who is concerned about the cost of the sweeping safety net enhancements.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media and CNN Media. All Rights Reserved.