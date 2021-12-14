CHILD TAX CREDIT LAST PAYMENT.jpeg

Children playing on a playground.

(CNN) -- Parents are set to get their last monthly infusion of the expanded child tax credit starting Wednesday unless Congress acts to extend it for another year.

Eligible families have received monthly payments of up to $300 per child since July as part of the Democrats' $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill, which President Joe Biden signed in March. But the beefed-up credit is only in effect for 2021.

More than 1 million Kentucky children benefited from the payments. Around 143,000 Kentucky children were lifted above or closer to the poverty line.

"Over 90% of the expenditures have been on basic needs, getting enough groceries, getting your car repaired, buying supplies and clothes for kids," said Terry Brooks, executive director of KY Youth Advocates. "So what the child tax credit does is simply helps families make ends meet, that's what it was intended to do and that's exactly what it's doing." 

Democratic leaders want to extend the monthly payments for certain families for another year as part of the party's $1.9 trillion spending bill. But the legislation faces opposition from West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, who is concerned about the cost of the sweeping safety net enhancements.

It's unclear whether the legislation, which the House passed last month, will get through the Senate in the next few weeks, if at all. The Internal Revenue Service has advised that Congress should pass the package by December 28 to ensure the mid-January payments can be distributed on time, Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, told reporters last week.
 
Even if the bill is approved, fewer families will receive monthly infusions of the expanded credit in 2022. Under the latest iteration of the spending package, only joint filers earning less than $150,000 and heads of households making less than $112,500 will get them.
 
More than $15 billion was sent to the families of roughly 61 million children last month, the Treasury Department and IRS said. Eligible households have received a total of roughly $77 billion since the first monthly payment in July.
 
Most parents have automatically received up to $300 for each child up to age 6 and $250 for each one ages 6 through 17 on a monthly basis, which accounts for half of the enhanced credit. Families will receive the other half when they submit their 2021 tax return next season.
 
In total, the expanded credit provides up to $3,600 for each younger child and up to $3,000 for each older one.

