LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Expanded COVID-19 testing began Monday in Louisville with a drive-thru clinic at Shawnee Park.
Kroger is partnering with Gravity Diagnostics for two weeks of free testing that will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. You do have to register either online or over the phone to be tested.
Registration for the first week is full, but Gov. Andy Beshear said Sunday that registration for the following week will open this Wednesday, so more people will be able to sign up.
"This next week, we will have more testing statewide than we have had in any week thus far," Beshear said.
A photo ID is required and children under 18 must have a legal guardian with them to get the nose swab test at the appointment. There will be 1,500 tests done each week. Walk-ups and drive-ups will not be allowed. For more information on getting registered for the free testing, CLICK HERE or call 1-888-852-2567 and select option 3 for support.
More testing will also begin later this week at the Bashford Manor Walmart.
