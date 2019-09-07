LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A notice for drivers: Slower traffic is expected around the Sherman Minton Bridge until Monday morning.
Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are working to replace concrete slabs on Interstate 64 East in an area exiting the bridge. To help with the repairs, the eastbound right lane has been closed.
The work began Saturday morning and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday, when officials said the eastbound right lane will be reopened.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.