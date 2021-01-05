LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Child-abuse prevention agencies like Family and Children's Place say abuse is going under-reported during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pam Darnall, CEO of Family and Children's Place, said data for 2020 shows child abuse reports are down, but she doesn't believe the abuse has stopped. Instead, she said cases are just not being reported.
“What we know is a significant number of child abuse reports come from school teachers and school staff," Darnall said. “So it’s just a natural consequence that the numbers have gone down, because schools aren’t in session, and we have been anticipating that when children are allowed back into child care centers, which they are now at a reduced rate, and back into schools, those numbers will probably pretty quickly rise."
According to Family and Children's Place, data from the National Children's Alliance shows in Kentucky, the state's child advocacy centers saw more than 2,000 abuse cases just in the first six months of 2020. Darnall said these centers focus on cases of sexual abuse and severe physical abuse. But once again, she believes numbers aren't telling the whole story.
“I’m just going to say it’s nearly impossible to answer how much goes unreported," she said.
Darnall said Kentucky is a mandatory reporting state, and if you see or suspect child abuse, you're obligated to report it. You can call the local hotline at 502-595-4550.
Darnall said the key is to prevent abuse from ever happening in the first place. Family and Children's Place works to do that by providing services and counseling to the community. She said others can do their part by saying something if they see something.
“It is really critically important that we take ownership of our community and speak up if a child is being hurt," she said. "That is critical, because getting services to that child and that family could save a life."
Family and Children's Place in Louisville is located at 525 Zane St.
The organization's Jeffersonville location was destroyed in a fire just before Christmas. Darnall said she is committed to continuing services in that community and is working with other local partners to find a permanent solution. Right now, she said services are also being held at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany.
