LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local experts gathered Saturday to talk about the future of hemp and CBD products in Kentucky.
Growers, processors, distributors and community members attended the first Kentucky Hemp-CBD Symposium and Expo, which was held at the Holiday Inn Louisville Airport. The event aimed to educate the public about the hemp and CBD products that are available on the market.
CBD has soared in popularity since hemp has been legalized, and many claim it offers significant health benefits.
Event organizers hope the expo will grow in upcoming years as the CBD and hemp industries continue to expand. According to previous reporting, Kentucky's agriculture commissioner said in January that the department approved 1,035 applications to produce up to 42,086 acres of industrial hemp in 2019. In 2019, the Kentucky State Fair had its first hemp processing company sponsor in its 115-year history.
