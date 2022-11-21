LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The holidays can be a time of joy, but for some, it can also be a time of stress.
Experts say Thanksgiving can be a difficult time for those suffering from eating disorders.
"Thanksgiving can be a really, really difficult time, particularly because it is much more food-focused than a lot of other holidays," said Lindsay James, primary therapist with the Louisville Center for Eating Disorders.
Eating disorders are the second-deadliest mental illness behind opioid disorders, and impact around 900,000 Kentuckians, according to the Louisville Center for Eating Disorders.
Data from before the pandemic showed eating disorders consistently affect around 9% of the population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the number of people experiencing an eating disorder has "risen significantly" since the pandemic started, and estimates the percentage of those affected is even higher now.
With Thanksgiving centered so much on food, it can be a complicated holiday for those struggling with the disease.
"Especially for people who might have a complicated relationship with family or extended family that maybe doesn't understand, or even know about, the eating disorder," James said. "That can add to this sort of stress and add to the discomfort, add to the fear or the anxiety and all of those things, in turn, impact how able someone is or isn't when it comes to preventing any kind of behaviors or restriction or binging, purging — anything like that."
James suggests anyone struggling should consider what their triggers are, and who might be a good shoulder to lean on.
"Thinking about what can I do by myself, and then also who can I trust to go to if I'm struggling and I can't handle it on my own," she said. "Identifying who those people are, what kind of help you may or may not need for them, how you want to communicate those needs and, if possible, even setting those things up in advance with those support people."
If anyone does feel alone, when in crisis with any kind of mental struggle, they can reach out to the 988 helpline.
"We definitely see an increase of call volume," said Nicole Wiseman, with Seven Counties Services.
Seven Counties Services notices more calls to their crisis line every holiday season. Wiseman credits a variety of things like family dynamics, and grieving passed loved ones, as factors for the seasonal uptick.
"Many folks they have, they deal with both mental illness and substance abuse, and those things sometimes go together and make things even more difficult," she said. "So, it can be a real tough time for folks, especially if this is perhaps their first year sober. And they're around that."
Wiseman said everyone is dealing with something, and encourages people to make time for self-care and to be supportive of others having a hard time.
Whatever the struggle, both Wiseman and James encourage people to reach out when they're in need.
"There is help out there," James said. "There is support out there, there are things that are available if someone feels like they're not able to do this on their own."
Those in crisis can call 988. The Louisville Center for Eating Disorders offers a number of programs, including a free support group for anyone who has a person in their life struggling with an eating disorder.
The support group does require members to be 18 or older, but people do not have to know a patient of the clinic to attend. The meetings take place every Tuesday night over zoom. People can reach out to Louisville Center for Eating Disorders by calling (502) 338-0608 or by email at reception@bewellproviders.com.
