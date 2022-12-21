LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Holiday travel started this week and it's projected to be the biggest it has been in about three years.
Earlier on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state of emergency in Kentucky due to the incoming winter storm.
But if you need to travel, experts have a few tips to help avoid the chaos.
If flying, avoid checking a bag by only bringing a carry on.
If you have to check a bag to avoid losing it, a lot of airlines will let you track your checked luggage on their app. Apple Airtags and other devices can also help track bags.
If driving, AAA recommends avoiding the most congested days, which are the Friday before Christmas and coming home Dec. 27 and the 28th.
Also be sure to keep an eye on prices when stopping for gas.
"Shop around, they could be leaving low gas prices behind or the low gas prices could be on the road in front of them," Patrick De Haan with Gasbuddy said.
AAA projects nearly 113 million people will travel 50 miles or more from Dec. 2-Jan. 2.
