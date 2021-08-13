LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Kentucky sits near the bottom nationally when it comes to the number of nursing home workers getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Almost one out of every three people who have died from the virus died in a long-term care facility.
While around 80% of long-term care facility patients are now vaccinated, only about 50% of workers within the facilities have received the vaccination.
The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities says two factors play a major role in that low number — more vaccine hesitancy in rural areas and with minority workers.
Betsy Johnson, who works with the association, says she believes continued conversation is the best bet to convince people to get the shot.
"There's historical mistrust for people of color of government and health care, unfortunately," she said.
The long-term care industry fears a vaccine mandate would cause many to leave a workforce already stretched thin.
"We know that during the pandemic we have been trying to build back our workforce the way we would like to see it," Johnson said.
The Kentucky Association of Health Care Facilities represents about 85% of all long-term care facilities in the state.
