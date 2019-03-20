LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Spring is in the air -- but so is pollen and other things that make Louisville residents sniffle and sneeze.
Wednesday, March 20, is the first day of spring.
Sunshine and chirping birds aren't the only things that come Spring. The season also ushers in allergies for many people.
"I love warm weather, but I think the allergy side makes it hard," said Hayley Lamont, who suffers from seasonal allergies. "I take Singulair and Allegra, and I have to carry an EpiPen on me."
It's a busy time of year for local allergists. The Louisville area is consistently named one of the worst in the country for allergies.
The rainy season this year didn't do allergy sufferers any favors.
"One thing that's been a little different this year, it's been pretty wet and rainy, so that can also, of course, increase the mold counts," said Dr. Kali Gerace of Advanced ENT and Allergy.
Thunderstorms like the one last week delivered a one-two punch.
"Barometric pressure can basically make the pollen molecules, for lack of a better word, explode and particulate and aerosolize, so they can cause more respiratory trouble," Gerace said.
Experts say to start with the over-the-counter medication, and if that doesn't work, turn to shots or drops.
"The idea behind both is to increase tolerance so you're able to be around the dog dander, cat dander, tree pollen and not have as many symptoms," Gerace said.
Doctors say trees bloom first, so tree pollen is a big issue right now, and grass pollen will be an issue later on.
"I think it kind of gave me a peace of mind knowing that I am allergic to stuff, and that's why I'm having these symptoms and reactions," Lamont said.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.