LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Parks and Recreation is celebrating National Park and Recreation month with its "Art in the Park Scavenger Hunt."
The event is happening from 6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m. Thursday at George Rogers Clark Park.
Kids will be given a scavenger hunt list with items to find in nature. Once those items are found, they can create their own art with them. Louisville Parks and Recreation is encouraging families to take a picture of the art and tag them on social media.
Artwork made by local artists will be featured and can be taken home by scavengers. Cake and refreshments will also be served in celebration of George Rogers Clark Park’s 100th birthday.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.