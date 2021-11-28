LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crafting the Vernacular is a new exhibition at the KMAC Museum. Joey Yates, the curator and one of the artists, Che Rhodes explain what you can discover.
YATES: "So we wanted to revisit glass as a medium. The museum really hasn't explored that medium in some time, and Che is one of our best, most respected artists in that medium in town, so I turned to him to think about putting together an exhibition with the museum."
Q: This is actually taking up two floors. Tell us what everyone can see on the first floor of the exhibition and also on the second floor.
YATES: "So, Crafting the Vernacular is actually a group exhibition of artists selected by Che that explore their personal relationship with glass. On the third floor is a solo presentation by Che that's a little bit more personal, kind of elusive themes that Che likes to explore in his work, and so they're very different exhibitions, and Che particularly has very different work in both of those exhibitions."
Q: Now, we will turn it over to Che just for a few minutes here, so Che tell us a little bit about what, first why glass, actually?
RHODES: "Well, it's the most magical material and substance known to man, but it's the material that I was trained in, and it's how I've just come to express myself creatively over the years."
Q: And what are some of your favorite pieces here?
RHODES: "In this particular show? I would have to say, there's something by everyone. Leo Tecosky has some really interesting neon pieces that are based on wild style graffiti, and then SaraBeth Post has some work that actually is dealing with, she calls them remixes. She's playing with language and kind of word play and rearranging sort of terms and themes that you might be familiar with. Therman Statom is over here who's just a staple of the glass community. He's first generation really pioneer of studio, contemporary studio glass. Then, Corey Pemberton has these amazing paintings that involve collage, they have all this sort of figurative work, like in this example here, he also collages glass into the painting. Really, I'm just really impressed with what everybody came through with for this exhibition."
Q: And that particularly, you don't see very often, right?
RHODES: "Oh, I haven't seen anybody do that, so yeah, it's really, really impressive."
Q: Why is it important to you to be showcased here at the KMAC.
RHODES: "Well, I will say this, it's not necessarily obvious, but this show is actually all people of color, so everyone in the show happens to be, I would say just happens to be a person of color and also somebody who works with glass, not necessarily primarily but significantly in their work. That's something that I think is important right now for us to showcase."
Q: Absolutely, and Joey can you remind us where people can find this, where you're located at KMAC and when they can see it?
YATES: "The museum is located at 715 W. Main St. in downtown Louisville on the same block as 21c next to the Science Center. We're open Wednesday through Sunday, and there's a small admission fee, and I invite everyone to come down and take a look and visit the other museums on Main street."
