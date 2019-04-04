Explosion at LG&E substation sends black smoke into the air in southern Floyd County

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WDRB) -- An LG&E transmission substation exploded and caught fire Thursday night, sending black smoke high into the air over southern Floyd County near the Ohio River.
LG&E Spokesperson Chris Whalen said the initial report was of an explosion and fire around 7 p.m. at the substation on State Road 111 near Gap Hollow Road.
The fire is still burning, but Whalen said it's too early to talk about a possible cause. State Road 111 is closed between Two Mile Lane and Five Mile Lane as crews work to tame the fire.
The substation connects to transmission lines to bring power across the river to Louisville.
A fire tanker from the Louisville airport fire department was escorted by police to the scene to help firefighters put out the flames with foam, something Floyd County EMA Director Kent Barrow said the burning oil in the substation needs.
Crews also need to make sure all the power is shut off at the site.
No power outages are expected because of the fire.
