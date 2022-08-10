LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Emergency crews are responding to an explosion involving at least one house that reverberated across a neighborhood in the southern Indiana city of Evansville, according to media reports.
Evansville fire officials said at least three people were injured in the explosion that occurred at about 1 p.m. Wednesday. There has been no update on the severity of the injuries.
The explosion had a 100-foot blast radius, Evansville Fire Chief Mike Connelly said. Other homes nearby were also damaged. Connelly could not say waht caused the explosion, but earlier reports from WEVV said officials were looking at a possible gas leak.
Aerial video posted on social media shows damage strewn in a residential neighborhood with numerous police and fire vehicles on the scene.
Jacki Baumgart, an office manager at Award World Trophies about two and a half blocks from the site of the explosion, said she and other employees in their building panicked when they heard the blast.
"It was loud," Baumgart said. “There was huge smoke.”
"We thought a tree fell on the building or a car ran into the place," she said. "Debris from the ceiling came down."
She continued: "Everybody here immediately ran out of the building. We thought the building was going to come down."
