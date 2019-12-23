JEFFERSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jeffersonville Housing Authority announced it was granted extra federal funding to provide housing for homeless veterans.
The city is one of four Indiana Housing authorities to receive more than $277,400 in total. Jeffersonville’s portion will equal $55,826, which will cover ten vouchers.
“It’s a holistic approach to helping our veterans find housing, and we’re excited to be a part of that,” said Darnell Jackson, executive director of the Jeffersonville Housing Authority.
The vouchers will help veterans afford housing in the private rental market, setting them on a path to secure permanent housing. The money also will help provide the veterans with support services to maneuver the system, find furniture and other help they might need to start fresh. The funds come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Jackson said the department is honored it can do more to help the city’s veterans because he said they have fought hard and often not received enough in return.
“Every time you go out there and you look at that flag, and you think about the dedication that our veterans have provided to us. And then you know you can go out here and help them find homes. Yeah, we’re very proud to do this,” he said.
Veterans who need help should apply with the VA first, then the VA will reach out to Jeffersonville’s housing authority. Any landlord’s interested in participating in the program should email djackson@jeffhousing.net.
