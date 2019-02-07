JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Extra security will be in place Thursday at two Greater Clark County schools.
District officials say a "concerning social media post" was being shared between students at River Valley Middle School and Jeffersonville High School.
The school district and the Jeffersonville Police Department do not believe there is a credible threat to either school.
The school resource officers have been briefed, and additional officers will be in place around both schools Thursday, as a precaution.
