LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some major Hollywood star power is headed to the Bluegrass and you have a chance to get in on the action.
WKYT reports that actress Drew Barrymore will be in Lexington to film a movie later this month.
Her movie "The Stand In" will include parts that will be filmed by Lexington-based Wrigley Media Group Studios.
The studio says it will film at areas in downtown Lexington and around Versailles.
Several extras will be needed for the production.
Click here for information on applying to be an extra.
