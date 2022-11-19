LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The near freezing temperatures were perfect for the opening of the ice skating rink in Paristown.
People of all ages and skill levels enjoyed the ice to kick off the Fête de Noël Winter Holiday Festival in Paristown. General admission tickets get attendees 60 minutes of ice time and a skate rental.
The annual festival includes an outdoor ice skating rink, the Brent Street Holiday Market, a holiday-themed escape room and visits with Santa.
There is also a connected concession stand bar.
"This is real ice, we've been building this now for the past 15 or 20 days, some people say it's a little cold but we love it cold out here in Paristown, keeps our ice nice and strong," said Mandy Paganetto, director of events at Paristown.
On Sunday, train rides go from noon to 6 p.m. The Paristown Express, a trackless train, will offer rides for the young and old alike for $5.
The Fête de Noël will also include holiday family movie nights, "Karaoke on Ice," a special performance of "The Nutcracker on Ice," and the return of "Drag Queens on Ice."
Next Friday, the Holiday Market returns to Brent Street with 20 local pop-up shops and Santa returns every weekend in December.
The festival runs through New Year's Day.
