LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — About 100,000 truck drivers in Indiana received cotton face masks thanks to a collaboration between a trucking industry association and state and federal agencies.
"We are extremely proud to be a part of this tremendous effort to help ensure safety for those who are working tirelessly over the road while making sure America has what it needs to sustain itself during this difficult time," said Maj. John Smithers, commander of the Indiana State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division. ISP was joined in the effort by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Indiana Motor Truck Association.
Personnel from the two agencies and the industry group distributed masks to truck drivers at rest stops in Thornton, Columbus, Greenfield, Plainfield and Michigan City.
The FMCSA had worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and trucking stakeholders to acquire 1 million cotton face masks.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.