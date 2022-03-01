LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Starting Tuesday, masks are no longer required at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that he was dropping the mask requirement for most state employees. The Expo Center is a state-owned building, so under the change, masks are now optional inside.
"Our contractors may have separate decisions they want to make that they can choose to make, but the facility itself is not mandating masks for attendees or its employees at this time," said Ian Cox, a spokesperson for Kentucky Venues.
The change also applies to the Kentucky International Convention Center. Kentucky Venues has 20 different events scheduled for this month and expects more than 130,000 guests.
