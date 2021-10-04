LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A widespread outage on Facebook and Instagram has social media at a stand still Monday.
The outage started about 11 a.m., according to Down Detector. Messenger and Whatsapp were also down. All four social media platforms are owned and operated by Facebook and share much of the same infrastructure.
Ironically, Facebook posted to Twitter to explain what is happening.
We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Visitors to Facebook could not reach the site and got an error message. Instagram was still visible but not functional.
On Twitter, social media users were congregating to talk about the outage. The hashtags #whatsappdown, #instagramdown and #facebookdown were all trending.
