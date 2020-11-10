LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two city officials say it was an earnest effort to improve a crime-ridden city block, not a desire to strike a secretive real estate deal, that sparked the drug investigation and raid in which Breonna Taylor was killed.
The Metro Council Government Oversight and Audit Committee, which has been investigating the Taylor case and ensuing protests since July, sought testimony from Mary Ellen Weiderwohl, chief of Louisville Forward; Joshua Watkins, with the Office of Civic Innovation and another person Tuesday night as it investigates the city's efforts to revitalize and fight crime and drug trafficking on Elliott Avenue in the Russell neighborhood.
Jamarcus Glover, Taylor's ex-boyfriend, rented a home on Elliott Avenue and became the target of a drug investigation in late 2019 that ultimately led to raids at and around his home just after midnight on March 13. Even with Glover already in custody, police raided Taylor's home around 12:40 a.m.
In July, attorneys for Taylor's family assigned a different reason to the raid at Glover's home and the one that killed Taylor.
In an amended lawsuit filed then, they claimed her fatal shooting at the hands of Louisville police was the end result of a land grab by the city, using officers to "target" and remove people and homes in the Russell neighborhood, including Taylor's former boyfriend, to revitalize west Louisville with a large real estate development project. The attorneys alleged that Taylor's death stemmed from a "political need" to clear out homes on Elliott Avenue, centered in an area where for years the city has hyped a multimillion-dollar revitalization plan called "Vision Russell."
While eight homes on Elliott Avenue were demolished and cleared by the city in the weeks before Taylor's death in March, one of the remaining holdouts on that street was the rented house of Glover, according to the claim.
On Tuesday evening, Councilman Anthony Piagentini cited testimony and documentation in suggestions that the city was targeting Elliott Avenue to pave the way for development.
"Correct that picture that I just painted that seems to go from development to law enforcement action," he asked those testifying.
In a passionate argument, Weiderwohl attempted to do just that.
She said, while she's unafraid to visit any other city block during daylight, Elliott Avenue is the exception because of its extraordinary rate of crime.
"Who of us (in this meeting) would want to live on Elliott Avenue?" she asked council members. "All we're trying to do — all this team's trying to do — is create a block there where people will want to live and where families will want to raise their children.
"There is absolutely a neighborhood revitalization effort underway on Elliott Avenue, but it is for one purpose and one purpose only, and that is for permanently affordable housing."
In a previous meeting, other city officials testified they worked together with a new Louisville Metro Police unit, known as the Place-Based Investigations (PBI) Squad, with the goal of decreasing crime there. Jeff O'Brien, the director of Develop Louisville, considered it one of the most crime-ridden spots in Louisville. Robert Kirchdorfer, the director of Codes and Regulations, pointed out there have been a half-dozen homicides there in about as many years.
"This was a bad block," he testified. "There was a lot of illegal activity going on."
Joshua Watkins, the city worker who assisted LMPD's PBI Squad, testified Tuesday that he's unfairly received death threats for being part of a conspiracy that just wasn't true.
At the meeting's end, Councilman Bill Hollander, D-9, offered the committee his conclusion.
"Quite frankly, the evidence that's come out in multiple hearing by this committee paints a very different picture than what was in (the Taylor family's lawsuit)," he said.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.