LOUISVILLE, Ky, (WDRB) -- Early last month, Kentucky Country day transitioned to online classrooms in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
After several weeks, school officials said there have been both successes and a few snags. And like a lot of parents, Shane Shaps had some concerns and questions about remote learning.
"Hopefully, we'll all be back to normal before you know it," Shaps said. "I think what was going through my head was, 'How do we do the extracurricular?" What happens to track practice and the plays and the musicals?'"
Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, all of the extra curricular events are canceled, but students are still going to all of their classes. Instead of walking the halls of KCD, students and teachers sign-in from home, interact, learn and even take P.E. classes using Google Chromebooks.
"We've had to enter a new normal, at least for now," said Peter Huestis, Kentucky Country Day's head of schools.
Huestis said transitioning to that new normal didn't happen without a few challenges.
"We very much are building the airplane as we fly it," he said. "So admittedly, everything has not been perfect. We've gathered feedback, and we've continued to do so from the community, and we've made adjustments."
One adjustment includes moving to a four-day week, which came after assessing feedback from faculty.
"They're making assignments, assessing students, putting lessons together in a very different way, so everything was taking longer," Huestis said.
Huestis said, for now, things are going well, and the plan is to reevaluate the four-day week down the road. He reached out to other schools, hoping to offer encouragement and share feedback.
"It's really important for us to communicate to our entire community that we are here to help," Huestis said.
Right now, the plan is for students and faculty to return to campus in May, but Huestis said they will also continue to follow recommendations from Gov. Andy Beshear.
